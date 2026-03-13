DOLE thumbs down making alternative work schemes mandatory 

WHILE more government agencies are implementing alternative working arrangements, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Friday, March 13, 2026, thumbed down proposals to make it mandatory for the private sector as well.

In a radio interview, DOLE Spokesman Lennard Serrano said it is not in favor of issuing a blanket directive that would compel private establishments to implement compressed workweek or work-from-home strategies.

"The implementation of alternative work arrangements for the private sector cannot be mandated, but it is encouraged," said Serrano.

Instead, the DOLE official said they believe it would be better if such an arrangement will be between the employers and employees.

"We leave it to the parties — businessmen and workers -- to decide what is a good setup for them," said Serrano.

In a separate interview, Bureau of Working Conditions (BWC) Director Alvin Curada said this is the reason why the agency has laid down recommendations on possible alternative work arrangements.

These include flexible work arrangement, compressed workweek arrangement, or telecommuting work arrangement.

"The important requirement is that employers and workers agree to implement such work arrangements," said Curada.

He also pointed that adoption of such arrangements must not result to diminution of wages and benefits.

"Their performance management evaluation system must be clear, and there should be no discrimination in wages and wage-related benefits," said Curada. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)