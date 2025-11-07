DOLE to boost Pesos to address unemployment, underemployment

IN A bid to better address unemployment and underemployment in the country, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Friday, November 7, 2025, said it is looking to strengthen the Public Employment Service Offices (Pesos) nationwide.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said they are continuing to improve the Pesos and the services they offer to help jobseekers find employment opportunities.

"Our primary initiative involves strengthening the nationwide network of Public Employment Service Offices, which have a proven track record of facilitating high placement rates," Laguesma said.

Aside from offering jobs, the labor chief said they also aim to ensure that decent work is made available.

"We continue to intensify our efforts to create sustainable careers, and not just jobs," Laguesma added.

The statement was issued after the September 2025 Labor Force Survey (LFS) showed an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, slightly higher than the 3.7 percent recorded in September 2024.

The September 2025 LFS also showed an underemployment rate of 11.1 percent, lower than the 11.9 percent recorded in September 2024.

The Peso is an employment service facility established in key towns and cities, maintained by local government units, and linked with the Department of Labor and Employment.

The country has a total of 1,592 Pesos, with 807 already institutionalized. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)