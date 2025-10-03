DOLE to Cebu employers: Show compassion to quake-hit workers

ON THE heels of the devastation caused by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Thursday, October 3, 2025, appealed to employers to show compassion to workers affected by the calamity.

In a radio interview, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma urged employers to understand the situation faced by their workers after the tremor.

“We remind employers in Cebu: the safety and health of workers is paramount,” Laguesma said.

He added that companies should exercise compassion and their “corporate social responsibility” by supporting their employees instead of forcing them to report to work despite the tragedy.

Laguesma noted that some employers even threaten disciplinary action against those unable to report for work.

“Let us not insist that they report, or that those who fail to come in will face disciplinary action,” he said. “There shouldn’t be any disciplinary action for not reporting to work or for wanting to go home.”

He also cited Labor Advisory 17-2022, which states that employees cannot be penalized for failure or refusal to work during weather disturbances and similar events.

“Although the Advisory does not specifically mention ‘earthquake,’ it covers related occurrences. I consider this earthquake as a similar event,” Laguesma said.

On Tuesday night, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu, with its epicenter located 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)