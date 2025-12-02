DOLE to employers: 13th month pay a statutory right of workers

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is reminding all private sector businesses to provide their employees with their 13th month pay, which is a mandatory benefit.

Citing Labor Advisory No. 16-2025, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said there is no excuse for business establishments to not provide the 13th month pay to their workers.

"The 13th month pay is a statutory right of workers. The 13th month pay is a non-negotiable right for workers to ensure their well-being and that of their families," said Laguesma in a statement.

DOLE said the 13th month pay applies to all rank-and-file employees in the private sector, regardless of position, employment status, or wage payment method, provided that they have worked for at least one month during the calendar year.

This includes employees paid on a piece-rate basis, those receiving fixed or guaranteed wages plus commissions, workers with multiple employers, and even those who have resigned, been terminated, or were on maternity leave with a salary differential.

The DOLE advisory states that the minimum 13th month pay should not be less than 1/12 of the employee's total basic salary earned during the year.

It also said all employers must release the 13th month pay on or before December 24, 2025.

The department said all DOLE regional and field offices have been directed to ensure that the Labor Advisory will be enforced by all establishments.

Similarly, DOLE required all employers to submit their compliance reports through the DOLE Online Compliance Portal (https://reports.dole.gov.ph/) no later than January 15, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)