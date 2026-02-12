DOLE to firms: Allow employees to take leave for kids' measles vax

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) urged companies to allow their employees with children less than five years old to be excused when they accompany their kids to be vaccinated against measles-rubella.

In Labor Advisory No. 02-2026 dated Feb. 9 and released on Wednesday, the agency said employers should support the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) of the Department of Health (DOH) by allowing working parents to have their children vaccinated.

"Employers are strongly encouraged to allow employees to be excused from work when they accompany their children for scheduled vaccinations, or when they must care for their children due to adverse effects or reactions to the vaccine on the day after vaccination," it added.

"They may also be allowed to use their available leave credits during the MR-SIA, subject to company policy or the collective bargaining agreement that permits it."

DOLE said the concerned employee must present proof of vaccination.

On the other hand, the DOLE also urged companies to open their workplaces to the MR-SIA of the DOH, as it can form part of their occupational safety and health or family welfare programs.

"For this purpose, employers may establish temporary vaccination posts within their premises and use occupational health personnel as part of the vaccination team," it said.

The DOLE added firms may inquire from the DOH regarding the schedule of the vaccination activities.

"Employers are encouraged to coordinate with the health department or the local government units on the schedule of immunization activities," it added. (PNA)