DOLE to hand cash aid to victims of Angeles City building collapse

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will provide financial assistance and benefits to qualified victims and beneficiaries affected by the recent building collapse in Angeles City, Pampanga.

In a statement on Thursday, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said he has ordered the Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC) to provide Employees’ Compensation (EC) assistance to the victims.

Under the EC Program, the ECC will provide PHP15,000 in immediate cash assistance to the qualified beneficiaries of the deceased workers.

The ECC was likewise directed to facilitate the application of the EC funeral benefit worth PHP30,000 through the Social Security System (SSS), on top of the regular SSS benefits. Qualified beneficiaries, including spouses and minor children of the deceased workers, may also receive EC death pension benefits.

Meanwhile, qualified injured workers may also receive PHP10,000 cash assistance under the EC Program, and a disability benefit as determined by SSS.

Tolentino visited ground zero in Angeles, Pampanga on May 27 where he cited the need to review DOLE’s visitorial powers.

He assured affected workers and their families that the DOLE, together with the ECC and partner agencies, remains committed to extending immediate assistance and ensuring access to available benefits and support services following the incident.

The ECC is an attached agency of the DOLE. (PNA)