Dole to hasten 'Eddie Garcia Law' IRR drafting

THE Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) vowed to expedite the drafting and issuance of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for Republic Act No. 11996, also known as the “Eddie Garcia Law."

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the members of the Movie and Television Industry Tripartite Council (MTITC) earlier this week, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said they will work quickly on the IRR for the law, which was signed in May 2024.

"We will ensure that the aims of the law, particularly concerning the safety, health, and welfare of workers in the television and movie industry, are realized," said Laguesma.

He mentioned that this would be possible with the help of the Movie and Television Industry Tripartite Council (MTITC), which includes representatives from the government, workers, and employers.

He noted that the panel will conduct a series of consultations, starting with the workers’ sector, followed by the employers’ sector, and will hold its first council meeting on August 16.

"The oath-taking of the council marks the beginning of the tripartite consultations for the implementing rules and regulations," said Laguesma.

The "Eddie Garcia Law" was signed by President Marcos Jr. on May 24.

The measure aims to ensure enhanced protection and welfare for all workers in the movie and television industry, regardless of their status. (HDT)