DOLE to hold Labor Day job fairs

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is set to hold simultaneous job fairs nationwide in celebration of the 122nd Labor Day.
In an announcement by the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE), a total of 94 sites across the country will be hosting Labor Day job fairs.
"DOLE is presenting a huge opportunity for all jobseekers. We will be conducting job fairs in 94 sites across the country," said BLE.
"Come and participate in the job fair nearest you," it added.
Venues of the Labor Day job fairs are:
National Capital Region:
San Andres Sports Complex, Malate, City of Manila
Quezon City Hall Walkway, Quezon City
SM City Novaliches
SM City Fairview
SM City North EDSA
SM City Centerpoint - Sta. Mesa
Music Hall, Entertainment Mall, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City
SM City Grand Central, Caloocan City
SM City Valenzuela
Vista Mall Taguig
Paranaque Social Hall and Sports Complex
Robinsons Place Las Pinas
SM Southmall, Las Pinas City
Robinsons Metro East, Pasig City
Pateros Municipal Hall Quadrangle
Ayala South Park, South Park District, Alabang, Muntinlupa City
Cordillera Administrative Region:
Baguio Convention and Cultural Center, Baguio City
SM City Baguio
DOLE Kalinga Field Office Grounds, Tabuk, Kalinga
Provincial Plaza, Bontoc, Mountain Province
Ilocos Region:
Robinsons Ilocos, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte
Provincial Farmers Livelihood Development Center, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur
PNP Grand Stand, Camp Diego Silang, Carlatan, San Fernando City, La Union
Pangasinan PESO, Capitol Complex, Lingayen, Pangasinan CSI Atrium, Dagupan City, Pangasinan
Magic Mall, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan
Cagayan Valley:
SM City Tuguegarao, Cagayan
Community Center, Centro Poblacion, Ilagan City, Isabela Robinsons Place Santiago, Santiago City
Ammungan Hall, Provincial Capitol, Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya
Provincial Government Gymnasium, Cabarroguis, Quirino
Central Luzon:
Gymnatorium, Tarlac City, Tarlac
Aurora State College of Technology (ASCOT) Gymnasium, Baler, Aurora
SM City Bataan
Mall Atrium, SM City San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan
WalterMart, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija
SM City Pampanga
SM City Central Olongapo, Zambales
Bataan People's Center Provincial Compound, Balanga City, Bataan
Eduardo Cojuanco Jr. Gymnasium, Paniqui, Tarlac
Calabarzon:
Robinsons Place General Trias, Cavite
Lopez Municipal Covered Court, Quezon
Batangas City Sports Coliseum, Batangas
Robinsons Place Antipolo, Rizal
Santa Rosa Integrated Terminal (SRIT), SM City Sta. Rosa, Laguna
Mimaropa:
Municipal Gymnasium, Municipal Complex, Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro
SM City Puerto Princesa, Palawan
Bicol Region:
Ayala Malls, Legazpi City, Albay
SM City Daet, Camarines Norte
Robinsons Place Naga, Naga City, Camarines Sur
Virac Town Center, Virac, Catanduanes
Capitol Grounds, Masbate City, Masbate
Provincial Capitol Gymnasium, Sorsogon City, Sorsogon
Western Visayas:
Robinsons Place Antique, National Highway, San Jose, Antique
Robinsons Place Iloilo, Ledesma St., Iloilo City
SM City Bacolod, Reclamation Area, Bacolod City
Northwestern Visayan Colleges Gymnasium, Capitol Site, Kalibo, Aklan
Robinsons Place Roxas, Roxas City, Capiz
Buenavista Gymnasium, Guimaras
Central Visayas:
Mandaue Sports Complex, Centro, Mandaue City
City Wing Atrium, SM Seaside City Cebu
Lamberto Macias Sports Complex, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental
Eastern Visayas:
Provincial Capitol Gym, Province of Eastern Samar
Catarman Freedom Park Covered Court, Province of Northern Samar
Tacloban City Convention Center
Ormoc City Super Dome
Municipal Covered Court, San Jorge, Samar
Eastern Samar State University-Borongan Campus
Maasin City Gym, Southern Leyte
Provincial Legislative Building, Province of Biliran
Zamboanga Peninsula:
Mega Gymnasium, Dao, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur Zamboanga del Norte Convention Center, Dipolog City Atrium, Capitol Building, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay
KCC Mall de Zamboanga, Gov. Camins Road, Zamboanga City
Basilan National High School Auditorium
Northern Mindanao:
Bukidnon State University, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon
People's Gymnasium, City Hall Complex, Tangub City, Misamis Oriental
Covered Court Oroquieta City Central Elementary School Event Hall, SM CDO Downtown, Cagayan de Oro City
Gaisano Tubod, Lanao del Norte
St. Michael's College, Iligan City
Davao Region:
SM City Davao
Gaisano Grand Mall Digos, Davao Del Sur
Gaisano Mall Tagum, Davao del Norte
Soccsksargen:
Poblacion Alabel, Sarangani Province (Dropbox Job Fair)
Convention and Events Center, KCC Mall of Gensan
Provincial Gymnasium, Brgy Amas, Kidapawan City, Cotabato Province
Convention Center, KCC Mall of Marbel, Koronadal City, South Cotabato
City Government of Tacurong Gymnasium, Sultan Kudarat (Drop Box Job Fair)
Caraga:
Almont Hotel Inland Resort, Butuan City
Provincial Capitol, San Jose, Dinagat Islands
City Hall, Tandag City, Surigao del Sur
City Hall, Surigao City, Surigao del Norte
Provincial Capitol, Agusan del Sur
(HDT/SunStar Philippines)