DOLE to hold Labor Day job fairs

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is set to hold simultaneous job fairs nationwide in celebration of the 122nd Labor Day.

In an announcement by the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE), a total of 94 sites across the country will be hosting Labor Day job fairs.

"DOLE is presenting a huge opportunity for all jobseekers. We will be conducting job fairs in 94 sites across the country," said BLE.

"Come and participate in the job fair nearest you," it added.

Venues of the Labor Day job fairs are:

National Capital Region:

San Andres Sports Complex, Malate, City of Manila

Quezon City Hall Walkway, Quezon City

SM City Novaliches

SM City Fairview

SM City North EDSA

SM City Centerpoint - Sta. Mesa

Music Hall, Entertainment Mall, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City

SM City Grand Central, Caloocan City

SM City Valenzuela

Vista Mall Taguig

Paranaque Social Hall and Sports Complex

Robinsons Place Las Pinas

SM Southmall, Las Pinas City

Robinsons Metro East, Pasig City

Pateros Municipal Hall Quadrangle

Ayala South Park, South Park District, Alabang, Muntinlupa City

Cordillera Administrative Region:

Baguio Convention and Cultural Center, Baguio City

SM City Baguio

DOLE Kalinga Field Office Grounds, Tabuk, Kalinga

Provincial Plaza, Bontoc, Mountain Province

Ilocos Region:

Robinsons Ilocos, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte

Provincial Farmers Livelihood Development Center, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

PNP Grand Stand, Camp Diego Silang, Carlatan, San Fernando City, La Union

Pangasinan PESO, Capitol Complex, Lingayen, Pangasinan CSI Atrium, Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Magic Mall, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan

Cagayan Valley:

SM City Tuguegarao, Cagayan

Community Center, Centro Poblacion, Ilagan City, Isabela Robinsons Place Santiago, Santiago City

Ammungan Hall, Provincial Capitol, Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya

Provincial Government Gymnasium, Cabarroguis, Quirino

Central Luzon:

Gymnatorium, Tarlac City, Tarlac

Aurora State College of Technology (ASCOT) Gymnasium, Baler, Aurora

SM City Bataan

Mall Atrium, SM City San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan

WalterMart, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

SM City Pampanga

SM City Central Olongapo, Zambales

Bataan People's Center Provincial Compound, Balanga City, Bataan

Eduardo Cojuanco Jr. Gymnasium, Paniqui, Tarlac

Calabarzon:

Robinsons Place General Trias, Cavite

Lopez Municipal Covered Court, Quezon

Batangas City Sports Coliseum, Batangas

Robinsons Place Antipolo, Rizal

Santa Rosa Integrated Terminal (SRIT), SM City Sta. Rosa, Laguna

Mimaropa:

Municipal Gymnasium, Municipal Complex, Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro

SM City Puerto Princesa, Palawan

Bicol Region:

Ayala Malls, Legazpi City, Albay

SM City Daet, Camarines Norte

Robinsons Place Naga, Naga City, Camarines Sur

Virac Town Center, Virac, Catanduanes

Capitol Grounds, Masbate City, Masbate

Provincial Capitol Gymnasium, Sorsogon City, Sorsogon

Western Visayas:

Robinsons Place Antique, National Highway, San Jose, Antique

Robinsons Place Iloilo, Ledesma St., Iloilo City

SM City Bacolod, Reclamation Area, Bacolod City

Northwestern Visayan Colleges Gymnasium, Capitol Site, Kalibo, Aklan

Robinsons Place Roxas, Roxas City, Capiz

Buenavista Gymnasium, Guimaras

Central Visayas:

Mandaue Sports Complex, Centro, Mandaue City

City Wing Atrium, SM Seaside City Cebu

Lamberto Macias Sports Complex, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental

Eastern Visayas:

Provincial Capitol Gym, Province of Eastern Samar

Catarman Freedom Park Covered Court, Province of Northern Samar

Tacloban City Convention Center

Ormoc City Super Dome

Municipal Covered Court, San Jorge, Samar

Eastern Samar State University-Borongan Campus

Maasin City Gym, Southern Leyte

Provincial Legislative Building, Province of Biliran

Zamboanga Peninsula:

Mega Gymnasium, Dao, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur Zamboanga del Norte Convention Center, Dipolog City Atrium, Capitol Building, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay

KCC Mall de Zamboanga, Gov. Camins Road, Zamboanga City

Basilan National High School Auditorium

Northern Mindanao:

Bukidnon State University, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon

People's Gymnasium, City Hall Complex, Tangub City, Misamis Oriental

Covered Court Oroquieta City Central Elementary School Event Hall, SM CDO Downtown, Cagayan de Oro City

Gaisano Tubod, Lanao del Norte

St. Michael's College, Iligan City

Davao Region:

SM City Davao

Gaisano Grand Mall Digos, Davao Del Sur

Gaisano Mall Tagum, Davao del Norte

Soccsksargen:

Poblacion Alabel, Sarangani Province (Dropbox Job Fair)

Convention and Events Center, KCC Mall of Gensan

Provincial Gymnasium, Brgy Amas, Kidapawan City, Cotabato Province

Convention Center, KCC Mall of Marbel, Koronadal City, South Cotabato

City Government of Tacurong Gymnasium, Sultan Kudarat (Drop Box Job Fair)

Caraga:

Almont Hotel Inland Resort, Butuan City

Provincial Capitol, San Jose, Dinagat Islands

City Hall, Tandag City, Surigao del Sur

City Hall, Surigao City, Surigao del Norte

Provincial Capitol, Agusan del Sur

