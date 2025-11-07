Manila

DOLE to profile typhoon-hit workers in Cebu

Typhoon survivors need water, tools to rebuild
SHELTER. As of Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, hundreds of residents from Barangays Cotcot and Jubay in Liloan, Cebu, whose homes were completely destroyed by Typhoon Tino, are currently taking shelter at the Panphil B. Frasco Memorial Sports Complex. The complex is now serving as the main evacuation center for families displaced in the northern Cebu municipality. Immediate concerns at the evacuation center include the provision of adequate sleeping mats, blankets and essential hygiene kits. While local government units have been distributing initial relief packages, the sheer number of affected individuals means that resources, especially potable water and ready-to-eat meals, are quickly being consumed.Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is set to conduct profiling of workers displaced in Cebu after Typhoon Tino.

In a statement, DOLE-Central Visayas Director Atty. Roy Buenafe said a rapid response team has been deployed to assess the typhoon’s impact on businesses and identify affected workers.

“DOLE Regional Office VII moved swiftly to assess the impact on workers and will provide them with the support they need,” Buenafe said.

“Beyond the numbers, it is the people who matter — the workers who have lost their livelihoods, the families who are facing unimaginable hardship,” he added.

Buenafe said assistance will be immediately extended to displaced workers.

“DOLE Central Visayas will continue to monitor the situation, collaborate with local government units, and provide timely assistance to help rebuild lives and restore hope in affected communities,” he said.

Cebu is among the areas most affected by Typhoon Tino and is under a state of calamity. (Anton Banal / SunStar Philippines)

