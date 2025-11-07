DOLE to profile typhoon-hit workers in Cebu

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is set to conduct profiling of workers displaced in Cebu after Typhoon Tino.

In a statement, DOLE-Central Visayas Director Atty. Roy Buenafe said a rapid response team has been deployed to assess the typhoon’s impact on businesses and identify affected workers.

“DOLE Regional Office VII moved swiftly to assess the impact on workers and will provide them with the support they need,” Buenafe said.

“Beyond the numbers, it is the people who matter — the workers who have lost their livelihoods, the families who are facing unimaginable hardship,” he added.

Buenafe said assistance will be immediately extended to displaced workers.

“DOLE Central Visayas will continue to monitor the situation, collaborate with local government units, and provide timely assistance to help rebuild lives and restore hope in affected communities,” he said.

Cebu is among the areas most affected by Typhoon Tino and is under a state of calamity. (Anton Banal / SunStar Philippines)