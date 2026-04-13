DOLE to provide emergency work for 1,000 PUJ drivers, operators in NCR

WITH more and more jeepney drivers opting to forego plying their routes, the DOLE is looking to provide emergency employment to 1,000 of them from the National Capital Region (NCR).

In a statement, DOLE -NCR reported that the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad) - Tuloy Pasada Program is seen to benefit some 1,000 jeepney drivers and operators.

"The beneficiaries will undergo a 20-day emergency employment, which will be rolled out across pilot areas to ensure efficient implementation," DOLE -NCR said.

DOLE -NCR said 400 of the 1,000 individuals are senior citizens.

"This initiative highlights DOLE-NCR's commitment to delivering timely and inclusive support to the transport sector amid rising fuel costs," Dole-NCR said.

The crisis in the Middle East led to a surge in prices of fuel as well as basic commodities and services in the Philippines.

This forced many jeepney drivers and operators to stop plying their routes due to their inability to keep up with rising diesel prices. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)