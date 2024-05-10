DOLE: Tupad is not a scholarship grant program

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Friday, May 10, 2024, belied claims being made online that the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad) program offers scholarship grants to students.

In a public advisory, DOLE said there is no truth to claims made in the "Philippines Scholarship" Facebook page that Tupad is provided to disadvantaged students needing educational assistance.

"We are advising everyone that the post in the 'Philippines Scholarship' Facebook page regarding the Tupad program of DOLE is not true," said DOLE.

"The Tupad program is not a cash or scholarship grant assistance for students," it added.

Tupad is a public employment program that provides emergency work to disadvantaged workers aged 18 years old and above.

Under the program, the worker-beneficiaries are given minimum wages for the temporary work they undertake.

The department said the public should be vigilant against claims being made by unauthorized individuals making bogus statements.

"Do not easily believe these kinds of claims from unauthorized private groups or individuals regarding the Tupad program," said DOLE.

The agency instead urged the public to report such bogus claims to authorized entities.

"Report via Facebook and to the nearest DOLE offices such posts and public pages," said DOLE. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)