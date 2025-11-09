DOLE urges employers to reward workers on duty amid ‘Uwan’

LABOR Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma on Sunday, November 9, 2025, urged employers to consider giving rewards to employees that will still be able to report to work despite the threat of Super Typhoon Uwan.

In a phone interview, Laguesma said it would be a welcome move to provide incentives to extra resilient workers, who went to work despite the weather disturbance.

"For those employees who report for work, provision of extra incentives or benefits should be considered and granted," said Laguesma.

He, however, said employees who will be unable to go to work due to the typhoon must not be punished.

"DOLE advises employers to be lenient and understanding in the treatment of employees who are unable to report for work due to weather disturbances like the coming Uwan," said Laguesma.

He said this is because they should place a premium on the safety and health of their workers above all else.

"They should prioritize and ensure the safety and health of their employees over any other consideration," said Laguesma.

Super Typhoon Uwan is expected to make landfall over southern Isabela or northern Aurora on Sunday evening or early Monday. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)