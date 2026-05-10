DOLE urges labor, management to address wage distortion

FOLLOWING the latest round of wage orders, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reiterated its call on all business establishments to address issues on wage distortion.

In a recent press briefing, DOLE spokesman Lennard Serrano said companies are urged to correct wage distortions through negotiations between the employer and the workers.

"Having wage distortion is really part of the effects (of a wage order). And they should look at how they could come up with the needed solution," said Serrano.

"We really leave it up to them how to address it (wage distortion)," he added.

But in case they will need assistance, the labor official said they may seek assistance from the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB).

Serrano said the NCMB is ready to provide help to both employers and employees through its Labor-Management Cooperation program.

"Labor-Management Cooperation enhances communication between workers and management, especially in establishments that have no mechanism or no union representation," said the official.

"If they want to be heard, they can request assistance from the NCMB. Of course, they are very welcome," Serrano added.

Wage distortion is defined as a situation, where an increase in prescribed wage rates results in the elimination or severe contraction of intentional quantitative differences in wage or salary rates between and among employee groups in an establishment. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)