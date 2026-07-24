DOLE urges MSMEs to avail of wage hike assistance

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is urging micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the new minimum wage increase in the National Capital Region (NCR) to avail themselves of government assistance to help them comply with the wage order.

Speaking at a media forum in Manila, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said the department is ready to tap its Adjustment Measures Program (AMP) to provide immediate assistance to MSMEs that may struggle to implement the new minimum wage rate.

“The department may provide funding for equipment and other productivity-enhancing measures to help small businesses manage higher labor costs while using their available capital for wage adjustments,” said Tolentino.

“The AMP is intended to help MSMEs, particularly those with limited capital, avoid bearing the full impact of the wage hike immediately,” he added.

Under the AMP, DOLE will provide financial assistance to MSMEs to help them build resilience against economic disruptions through comprehensive interventions, including capacity-building, business enhancement, product development, labor compliance, and industrial peace-building measures.

“We can provide establishments with mechanisms to comply with the new wage order, ensuring benefits for workers without compromising employers’ operations,” said Tolentino.

NCR Wage Order 27, which grants minimum wage earners an P85 pay increase, will take effect on July 25, 2026.

The first tranche of P60 will take effect on July 25, followed by an additional P25 on January 20, 2027.

The increase will bring the daily minimum wage in Metro Manila to P743 to P780. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)