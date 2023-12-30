DOLE urges private establishments to adhere to pay rules for Rizal, New Year holidays

AS THE country prepares to celebrate the final holidays of 2023 and the first holiday of 2024, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is calling on private establishments anew to adhere to the pay rules for their employees.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma urged employers to follow the pay rules for the regular holidays of December 30 (Rizal Day) and January 1 (New Year’s Day) and the special non-working day on December 31 (Last Day of the Year).

"DOLE reminds private sector employers to observe the proper payment of wages for the declared regular holidays and special non-working day," said Laguesma.

For December 30 and January 1, the department said employees, who will render work, are entitled to 200 percent of their wage for the first eight hours; and an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day for overtime work.

Employees, who will work on a regular holiday that also falls on their rest day, shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent; and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on the said day for overtime work.

If the employees do not report for work, the Department said they shall be paid 100 percent of their wage for the said days.

For December 31, DOLE said employees, who will render work on the special non-working day, shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours; and an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day for overtime work.

Also, employees, who will work on the special non-working day that also falls on their rest day, shall be paid an additional 50 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours; and an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day for overtime work.

Laguesma also noted that the “no work, no pay” principle shall apply on the said day, unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special non-working day.

On Saturday, the country celebrates Rizal Day, which commemorates the life and works of national hero Dr. José Rizal, while December 31 and January 1 are in celebration of New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, respectively. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)