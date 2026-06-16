DOLE urges schools, alien workers to adhere to AEP

AMID the controversy surrounding the case of head coach Tab Baldwin and the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is reminding other educational institutions with foreign employees to ensure that they adhere to the Alien Employment Permit (AEP) requirements.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said employers and their foreign workers must secure proper employment permits before engaging in work in the Philippines.

"All foreign nationals are not allowed to legally work without the AEP," said Tolentino.

Similarly, he said the parties involved should stay faithful to the provisions and coverage of their employment contracts.

He said this is because having such regulations aims to protect both workers and institutions.

“I think they should be concerned about the scope of the employer-employee relationship, the status of the employee, involved work outside the campus. They should limit themselves to the four corners of the employment contract,” said Tolentino.

Meanwhile, the labor chief said its probe on Baldwin will continue despite his recent resignation from the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

“We're looking at an incident that transpired on June 8th. We're not looking at the prospective itself, of the resignation," said Tolentino.

"We are looking at the employee-employer relationship, which existed during the tragic incident. It will have to be scrutinized,” he furthered.

Earlier, DOLE launched an investigation on the AEP of Baldwin with the head coach expected to submit his verified answer on or before June 25, as well as attend a formal hearing scheduled on June 29.

On Monday, ADMU announced the resignation of Baldwin following the death of Ateneo student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during the team building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)