DOLE warns anew vs bogus Tupad hiring scheme

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Friday, March 1, 2024, warned the public anew against the bogus hiring scheme of beneficiaries of its emergency employment program.

In a statement, the Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns (BWSC) said the public must not fall for unscrupulous individuals or groups that make false claims regarding the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad) program.

"Contrary to circulating social media posts, Tupad beneficiaries do not earn P800 per day. The highest minimum wage in the country is P610 in the National Capital Region," said the BWSC.

"The post also erroneously used the logo of the National Labor Relations Commission — a quasi-judicial agency attached to the DOLE mandated to adjudicate labor and management disputes and is not connected to the Tupad Program. The BWSC serves as Tupad's program manager," it added.

Instead of falling for bogus claims, the BWSC said the public is being advised to directly coordinate with DOLE and its authorized personnel to avail of its programs and services.

"You may reach us through the DOLE Hotline 1349 or the nearest DOLE office in your area," said the BWSC.

The Tupad program is a community-based assistance that provides a safety net to disadvantaged workers aged 18 years old and above through temporary wage employment.

It is implemented either through direct administration by the DOLE or through its partners, such as the local government units.

Under the program, beneficiaries are engaged for a minimum of 10 days up to a maximum of 90 days depending on the nature of the work to be performed.

In exchange, they are provided with wages based on the prevailing minimum wage in the region. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)