DOLE warns firms vs fake labor inspectors

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) warned business establishments on Friday, May 13, 2026, over the presence of unscrupulous individuals posing as labor inspectors.

In a social media post, the Bureau of Working Conditions (BWC) said workplaces must be vigilant against bogus labor inspectors approaching their establishments.

"Reports of individuals posing as DOLE Labor Inspectors continue," said the BWC. "The public and establishments are strongly reminded to beware of such modus operandi that aim to deceive and extort."

The BWC said all legitimate DOLE Labor Inspectors have an official DOLE ID and are carrying authorized documents.

It also noted that all inspections are conducted in accordance with established procedures, and require no fees or "kickbacks."

"Suspicious documents and prompt billing should, therefore, be suspected," said the BWC.

The agency stressed that acting as labor inspectors are deemed as illegal.

It, thus, urged business establishments to report any suspicious activity to the nearest DOLE Office or call the DOLE Hotline 1349.

"Anyone found involved in such activities will face appropriate punishment in accordance with the law," said the BWC. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)