DOLE warns public vs bogus job offers

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is warning jobseekers against bogus job offers proliferating online and on social media.

In a television interview, Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) Director Patrick Patriwirawan said there is a growing number of fake employment opportunities being offered on social media and online.

"We remind the public to be on alert and be critical over the legitimacy of job openings that we see on various social media platforms," said Patriwirawan.

Instead of entertaining such job offers, he said it would be better if the public will verify them with the Public Employment Service Offices (Peso)

The labor official said it will also be better if the legitimacy of private recruitment agencies will be ascertained from Pesos.

"We encourage jobseekers to go and contact Pesos and transact with legitimate private recruitment agencies only," said Patriwirawan.

The Peso is an employment service facility established in all key towns and cities, maintained by local government units, and linked with the Department of Labor and Employment.

The country has a total of 1,592 Pesos with 807 having been institutionalized. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)