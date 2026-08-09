DOLE: Work permits for child influencers not a new policy

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) yesterday sought to clarify its rule requiring work permits for children below 15 years old who appear in monetized social media content, saying it is not a new government policy.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said Labor Advisory No. 12-2026 is merely an update of existing policies governing working children below 15 years old by including content published through streaming platforms, social media, vlogs, digital advertisements, web series, podcasts, educational content, and other emerging forms of media.

"It does not create a new child labor standard but updates existing guidelines governing the employment of children in traditional media and expands their coverage to digital platforms," said Tolentino.

Earlier, DOLE issued Labor Advisory No. 12-2026, reminding employers, advertisers, content creators, and parents that children below 15 years old must first secure a work permit before participating in public entertainment or information, including television, theater, advertisements, social media, and other online platforms.

In securing work permits for children below 15 years old, DOLE said parents or legal guardians shall be accountable for ensuring that children below 15 who are engaged in public entertainment or information comply with the requirements of Republic Act No. 9231 and its implementing rules.

The department said applications for work permits should be filed with the appropriate DOLE regional office.

Under RA 9231, children below 15 years old are generally prohibited from working.

Exceptions are allowed, however, when the child works directly under the sole responsibility of a parent or legal guardian and only family members are employed, or when the child’s participation in public entertainment or information is essential.

In both cases, a work permit from DOLE must first be obtained before the child can be engaged.

Tolentino said the regulation is necessary to prevent cases of child abuse involving children who appear in monetized social media content.

“We can prevent the employment of youth without government monitoring. We can also prevent child abuse, especially in cases involving excessive working hours and exploitation,” said the labor chief.

“The labor advisory provides protection for young people,” Tolentino added.

Tolentino said the rules are intended to ensure that children are not made to work excessive hours. Under the rules, they may not work for more than four hours a day or 20 hours a week and may not work beyond 10 p.m.

He also said the policy protects child workers from financial exploitation. Only 20 percent of a child’s earnings may be allocated for the family’s use, while the remaining 80 percent must be placed in savings or a trust fund for the child’s education, health needs, or future use.

Last June, the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) called on DOLE to regulate vlogs and online content featuring children amid concerns over child abuse and exploitation. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)