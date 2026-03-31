DOLE working to shed 'walis-walis' image of Tupad

AMID its invitation for Middle East crisis-hit workers to apply, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is looking to improve the impression and image of its emergency employment program.

In a television interview, DOLE spokesman Lennard Serrano said they are working to change the image of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program from being seen as "walis-walis" endeavor.

"We are veering away from those traditional practices that we see or those we used to see, which is street sweeping," said Serrano.

"We're making it more meaningful so that their work can really help not only workers but also the community," he added.

The labor official said one way to do so is by partnering with other government agencies, such as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

"We have Tupad done in partnership or in convergence with other government agencies like Lawa and Binhi of DSWD and Hapag of DILG. There are other programs and these are not just the ones you see in the past, which is street sweeping," said Serrano.

Over the weekend, DOLE said it has allocated P1.2 billion to aid workers affected by the Middle East crisis.

The budget will be utilized mainly through DOLE's two flagship social protection programs, including the Tupad program.

"These programs are in place to support vulnerable workers, including those who may be displaced as a consequence of the current energy emergency," said DOLE in a statement.

To note, Tupad is a community-based emergency employment program, wherein displaced, underemployed, and marginalized workers work for 10 to 30 days on community projects and get paid with the minimum wage rate. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)