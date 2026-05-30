'Domeng' intensifies into a typhoon, remains unlikely to make landfall

"DOMENG" intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the eye of Typhoon Domeng was estimated at 815 kilometers east of Northern Luzon as of 5 p.m.

The typhoon packs maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa said Domeng is forecast to move north-northwestward until May 31 before recurving toward Japan for the remainder of the forecast period.

The weather bureau added that the typhoon is less likely to make landfall in the Philippines and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday, June 1.

However, Domeng is forecast to continue intensifying over the Philippine Sea and may reach its peak intensity on Monday before gradually weakening. Despite this, it is expected to remain a typhoon throughout the rest of the forecast period. (CLC)