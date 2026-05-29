Domeng may reach typhoon category, to exit PAR Monday – PAGASA

MANILA – Tropical Storm (TS) Domeng slightly intensified, now packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 105 kph, the weather bureau said in its 11 a.m. bulletin on Friday.

Domeng was last tracked 1,265 km east of southeastern Luzon, moving northwestward at 15 kph.

No wind signal is hoisted on any part of the country, as Domeng is still unlikely to directly affect the country's weather condition in the next 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

PAGASA added that Domeng, however, enhances the southwesterly windflow, which is forecast to bring heavy rains over the western portions of the country beginning Sunday.

The enhanced southwesterly windflow will also cause strong to gale-force gusts over many parts of the country beginning Saturday.

PAGASA said Domeng will continue to intensify and may reach the typhoon category on Saturday while remaining over the Philippine Sea.

Afterwards, the tropical cyclone will steadily weaken.

Domeng is less likely to make landfall, and could possibly exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday, PAGASA said. (PNA)