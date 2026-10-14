Donald Trump to attend 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits

PALACE Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, that United States President Donald Trump will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, which the Philippines will host in November.

Castro, however, did not provide further details about Trump's participation in the 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits.

The 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits will take place from November 16 to 18 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

Leaders from Asean member states and other partner countries are expected to attend the event.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. declared November 16 to 18 special non-working days in the National Capital Region to ensure unhampered traffic flow and the safety and security of summit participants. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)