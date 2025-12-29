Don't post holiday travel plans, PNP reminds public

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday called on the public to refrain from posting their holiday travel plans on social media, saying this informs criminals of their absence from their homes.

“We should not give criminal elements the opportunity to strike. Posting of vacation plans could be taken advantage of and could serve as an opportunity for them," acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement.

While the PNP is exhausting all measures to protect every Filipino, Nartatez said the institution needs the people's cooperation to maximize its peace and order strategies.

He also said the PNP is working with the local government units, particularly at the barangay level, to protect communities from preventable crimes.

Nartatez assured the public that police personnel nationwide will maintain heightened alertness and conduct anti-crime operations to ensure a peaceful and safe holiday season.

Malacañang suspended work in all government offices on Dec. 29 and on Jan. 2, 2026. Meanwhile, Dec. 30 (Rizal Day) and 31 (New Year's Eve) and Jan. 1, 2026 (New Year's Day) are all non-working holidays.

The PNP earlier announced that over 100,000 officers will be deployed nationwide for the holiday season, a substantial increase from last year's 60,000 personnel. (PNA)