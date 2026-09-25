DOST exec sees nuclear power as long-term solution to energy crisis

A Department of Science and Technology (DOST) official on Thursday said nuclear power is a long-term solution to the energy crisis.

In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview, Engineer Mark Aliperio noted that the country needs a stable power source, and nuclear energy is a good alternative.

The country's current energy source relies heavily on imported fossil fuels, the head of the DOST Nuclear Plant Simulator (NuSim) and Analyzer Facility project said.

He, on the other hand, noted that renewable sources like solar energy have limitations.

"Nuclear energy could be a good backup since it could run 24/7 for about 18 months. This is not an instant solution, but a long-term solution," he said, emphasizing that the country cannot rely on a single source of energy.

Currently, there is no operating nuclear power plant in the Philippines, thus, DOST established the NuSim and Analyzer Facility project in 2025, according to Aliperio, who holds a masters degree on nuclear power plant engineering from KEPCO International Graduate School in South Korea and an MS Physics degree from the Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology,

The project aims to build the capacity, prepare future workers and simulates scenarios on how to operate a power plant.

"The simulator prepares future operators for possible conditions or glitches," he said.

SInce the establishment of the simulator facility, it has already provided multiple courses to over 200 trainees, he added. (PNA)