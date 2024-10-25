DOT assists stranded tourists due to 'Kristine'

MANILA – The Department of Tourism (DOT) is actively assisting stranded tourists affected by the disruptions caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami).

As of midnight Friday, the DOT reported 529 stranded tourists across various regions, with travel heavily impacted and damage reported at several tourist sites.

The affected areas include Region 2 (Batanes), with 179 tourists affected; Region 4-A (Mauban, Quezon, and Lobo, Batangas), 16 tourists; Mimaropa (Oriental Mindoro and Marinduque), 33 tourists; Region 6 (Boracay), 12 tourists; Region 8 (Maasin), 25 tourists; and Caraga (Surigao del Norte), with 264 tourists.

The DOT said it continues to verify reports of stranded tourists in northern Luzon and Bicol, one of the hardest-hit regions.

The DOT has so far recorded 14 tourist sites that sustained damage due to the storm, including in Sorsogon, Masbate, Batangas and the Dinagat Islands.

Updated information will be provided as it becomes available, the agency said.

“We are closely coordinating with our regional offices, local government units and other government agencies to provide immediate assistance to stranded tourists," Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said. "The DOT stands ready to extend all necessary support during this time."

The agency, through its regional offices, is closely working with accommodation establishments to provide temporary shelter to affected travelers.

It is also coordinating with local government units and relevant agencies, including the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to ensure immediate assistance is provided to tourists in need.

The DOT encouraged all tourists and travelers to stay informed through official weather bulletins from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomic Services Administration (PAGASA) and local advisories.

It also advised against traveling to affected areas or ports until authorities have declared it safe to do so.

For tourist information and assistance, the DOT’s Tourist Assistance Agents are available via: Mobile, 0995-835-5155; Facebook, Department of Tourism – Philippines page; Email --touristassistance@tourism.gov.ph; and Click2Call and Live Webchat, beta.tourism.gov.ph

Apart from local and international tourists, the DOT is also looking for ways to assist tourism workers and establishments impacted by the storm.

"As we continue to assess the damage to tourist sites and businesses, the DOT is ready to mobilize resources to help our tourism frontliners as well as tourism establishments recover and rebuild in the aftermath of the storm," Frasco said. (PNA)