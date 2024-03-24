DOT, BI issues reminders for safe, meaningful travel this Holy week

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) on Saturday, March 23, 2024, urged the public to patronize its accredited tourism enterprises amid the anticipated Holy Week exodus, as it warned against scams targeting tourists.

In a statement, the DOT urged travelers to be cautious of unsolicited messages or offers, particularly from anonymous sources or unverified social media platforms or accounts, to avoid falling victim to scams aimed to victimize tourists such as fake accommodation, travel tickets, vacation deals, among others.

“In view of the anticipated increase in travel activity during the forthcoming Holy Week observance, the Department of Tourism (DOT) wishes to remind the general public to travel wisely for a safe and more meaningful travel experience,” the agency said.

It also reminded of DOT-accredited establishments that complied with the agency’s minimum standards, which were set to ensure quality operation of tourism facilities and services.

The public may visit https://beta.tourism.gov.ph/accreditations/#dot-accredited for the nationwide list of accredited hotels, travel agencies, tour operators, and other tourism enterprises.

Meanwhile, for travelers going abroad, the Bureau of Immigration reminded that the eTravel registration is free of charge amid reports that some passengers pay up to P5,000 for it.

"We advise the traveling public to be cautious and register exclusively on the official government website, or through the eGovPH application. The eTravel registration process is absolutely free of charge," stated BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

The BI said eTravel kiosks are also available in major international airports. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)