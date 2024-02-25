DOT: Dive tourism doubles in 2023 at P73B

DEPARTMENT of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco touted on Saturday, February 24, 2024, the P73 billion contribution of dive tourism to the country’s economy in 2023.

During the opening ceremony of the Philippine International Dive Expo (Phidex) 2024 held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, Frasco said that the country’s revenue in dive tourism doubled in 2023, from P37 billion in 2022.

“United under the guidance and visionary leadership of our President, we can look forward to yielding additional revenue from this industry, reinforcing the Philippine position as the World's Premier Dive Destination, and tourism's role as now one of the strongest pillars of our economy, providing livelihood and employment for millions of Filipinos. Together, we will champion the many reasons to Love Diving, and to Love the Philippines,” she said.

In a statement delivered by Frasco, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to be united in protecting the marine resources of the Philippines as he vowed to sustain the country’s standing as “a hotspot of biodiversity and underwater adventure” through strategic investment and sustainable tourism.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the time to dive into adventure has arrived. But let us do so with a profound respect for the delicate ecosystems that sustain life beneath the waves,” Marcos said.

“Together, let us be united in our efforts to take care of the pristine waters that cradle the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ that we are determined to build. Through strategic investments in infrastructure and sustainable tourism initiatives, the government will continue to elevate our country’s standing as a hotspot of biodiversity and underwater adventure,” he added.

Marcos reiterated the vital role of the private sector’s participation in ensuring that the Philippines remains a premier destination for diving enthusiasts and professionals from around the world.

The Philippines was hailed as the world’s leading beach destination and the world’s leading dive destination in World Travel Awards 2023. (SunStar Philippines)