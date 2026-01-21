DOT leaves travel tax fate to lawmakers

MANILA – The Department of Tourism (DOT) is leaving to lawmakers the decision on whether to scrap the travel tax imposed on Filipinos departing overseas.

"We understand the recent concerns on travel taxes, and we leave it to the wisdom of the legislature, whether or not to remove this imposition," DOT Secretary Christina Frasco said in a Kapihan sa Manila Prince forum on Wednesday.

Frasco said that if the travel tax is removed, lawmakers must identify alternative funding to sustain tourism infrastructure programs, noting that the Philippines currently ranks 69th out of 117 economies in tourism infrastructure development.

"We have a lot more to catch up on, but we need the funds to improve tourism infrastructure," Frasco said.

She added that in 2026, funding for new tourism roads was cut, with only about PHP3 billion allocated for "continuing" tourism road projects.

Despite funding constraints, Frasco said the DOT continues to intensify promotions in key markets and strengthen coordination with stakeholders, particularly local airlines.

She stressed the urgent need to increase capacity among domestic carriers and lower airfares.

"We have to remain competitive if we are to increase our numbers into the country," she said.

At the same forum, Frasco addressed criticism over her appearance on a magazine cover and the frequency of her photos on DOT social media pages.

She said the department continues to promote Philippine destinations through its 12 foreign offices and regional offices nationwide.

The DOT, she added, maintains two social media platforms — one corporate, which is reportorial, and another for marketing.

"It just so happens perhaps that I have worked nonstop since the day of my appointment, and that could probably explain why I appear so constantly on the DOT page," Frasco said.

She also clarified that she is not using the DOT for politicking as she has "no ambition" to run for any national position.

"I suspect that the accusation of self-promotion derives from that idea na tatakbo ako. Hindi po ako tatakbo, nandito lang ako para magtrabaho (that I will run for office. I will not, I am here to do my job)," Frasco said. (PNA)