DOT names Grab as digital tourism partner

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) has named Grab as a Digital Tourism Partner, tapping the superapp’s technology and vast network of highly engaged users across the country to modernize food tourism and improve inter-city travel across the Philippines.

Formalized through a memorandum of agreement, the partnership focuses on two priorities: (1) elevating Philippine gastronomy as a key tourism driver, and (2) improving travel connectivity between gateway hubs and various cities.

“At Grab, our suite of safe, reliable, and convenient services is reshaping how people explore the destinations they visit -- making it easier for travelers to reach both cultural highlights and hidden gems,” said Grab Philippines Vice President for Cities CJ Lacsican. “This partnership fuels tourism and creates multiplier effect growth for small businesses, from community restaurants to less explored attractions.”

DOT highlighted that through this collaboration, the agency and Grab are shaping a more inclusive, tech-enabled future for Philippine tourism.

“This partnership with Grab underscores our commitment to harnessing digital platforms to make Philippine tourism more inclusive, accessible, and future-ready,” said Sharlene Zabala-Batin, DOT Assistant Secretary for Tourism Digitalization and Resource Generation. “By smoothly integrating mobility and gastronomy into the travel experience, we are not only enriching how travelers discover our country, but also opening greater opportunities for small businesses and local communities that form the backbone of our tourism value chain.”

Opening Access to Must-Try Food Experiences

Grab is also widening access to local food culture through initiatives designed to complement the Department of Tourism’s gastronomy push.

Grab Dine Out, available in Metro Manila and newly launched in Boracay, offers exclusive dine-in discounts, directing foot traffic to beloved spots and hidden favorites in key tourism hubs.

At the same time, GrabFood 5-Star Eats, Grab’s community-approved food guide, shines a spotlight on must-try, homegrown, often under-the-radar culinary gems — boosting visibility and demand for MSMEs.

GrabFood For One makes culinary exploration more inclusive with curated solo meals starting at P150 with free delivery, allowing travelers and locals alike to experience authentic flavors on any budget.

Together, these programs create accessible food experiences while strengthening the tourism value chain and aligning with DOT’s goal of making gastronomy a central pillar of Philippine tourism.

Strengthening Inter-City Travel

Grab is also elevating mobility access to strengthen inter-city tourism and ease travel between key destinations. Through Advance Booking, travelers can schedule airport rides as early as 90 days and as close as 1 hour and 15 minutes before pick-up — guaranteeing on-time departures and reducing the risks of last-minute delays.

The feature is designed to provide both leisure and business travelers with added certainty and efficiency in managing their trips.

Meanwhile, the standard GrabCar service gives passengers the option of 4-seater or 6-seater vehicles for intra- and inter-city travel.

GrabCar sets the standard for modern mobility with upfront and transparent pricing, highly trained professional drivers, and an array of safety features.

Designed to deliver a seamless experience, GrabCar champions safety, fairness, and convenience, providing mobility solutions for solo riders, families, and groups alike.

Grab’s mobility footprint now covers eight major airports nationwide, including Bohol, Cebu, and Davao, ensuring that arriving travelers have immediate access to safe and reliable transport options. (PR)