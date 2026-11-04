DOT seeks stronger interagency ties to improve tourist safety

BAGUIO CITY – The Department of Tourism (DOT) is strengthening coordination with other government agencies and local government units (LGUs) to address tourist safety, transportation and other concerns that could affect visitors' experience and discourage repeat visits, an official said Tuesday.

DOT Undersecretary Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said his role is to bridge gaps between the department and agencies such as the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and LGUs to ensure safer and more convenient travel to tourist destinations.

“That is my role in the department, to bridge the gap with the DOTr, DILG, DPWH and the LGUs so that we can ease and make safe the travels of visitors in the different destinations,” Azurin said in a media interview on the sidelines of the opening of the three-day Second North Luzon Alternative Health and Wellness Bazaar here.

Azurin, who served as Philippine National Police (PNP) chief from 2022 to 2023, said he also meets with local security forces whenever he visits destinations across the country to discuss tourism-related concerns and possible solutions.

He said the DOT's mandate to promote the country's tourism industry and destinations requires support from other agencies, particularly on matters beyond its jurisdiction.

One concern is the reported practice of charging tourists higher transportation fares than local residents.

“Napakahalaga na tinitingnan din natin ang mahal na pamasahe na minsan sinisingil sa turista. Dapat sana, kung ano ang pamasahe ng turista, ganoon din sa ordinaryong mamamayan (It is important that we look into the higher fare charged to tourists. The fare of tourists should be the same as locals),” Azurin said.

He said tourists should not be charged higher fares simply because they are visitors, adding that such practices could discourage them from returning to the country or prompt them to choose other destinations.

Azurin said he aims to strengthen coordination between tourism officials and law enforcement agencies to help maintain peace and order in tourist destinations.

During his visit, he met with the Police Regional Office-Cordillera, accompanied by DOT-Cordillera Director Jovita Ganongan.

He said maintaining peace and order can generate economic growth, employment and livelihood opportunities for local communities, as safety is among the factors tourists consider when choosing destinations.

“They will visit and return, and that is what is good when we maintain peace and order in our communities. That is why we need to work with law enforcement,” he said.

Wellness tourism

Azurin also underscored the importance of health and wellness not only for tourists but also for tourism workers and industry stakeholders.

“We work so hard every day and we work for other people, but we also need to look into our own wellness so that when we retire, we will enjoy our retirement,” he said.

He said the Cordillera region offers opportunities for health and wellness tourism through activities such as forest bathing and visits to destinations that promote relaxation. (Liza Agoot/PNA)