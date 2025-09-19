DOTr begins demolition of old PNR stations to fast-track NSCR South

MANILA – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday began the demolition of Philippine National Railways (PNR) stations from Santa Mesa, Manila to Cabuyao, Laguna as part of the construction of the southern part of the North South Commuter Railway (NSCR).

In an interview at the PNR Cabuyao Station, acting DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the simultaneous demolition of these stations is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s order to accelerate the construction of big-ticket transportation projects for the benefit of commuters.

He said the demolition works include 10 stations that would help complete the NSCR South viaduct.

These stations include the Cabuyao, Santa Rosa, Alabang, Bicutan, Blumentritt, Sucat, Muntinlupa, Biñan, San Pedro, and Mamatid Stations.

“Ito lang ang isang paraan para matuloy na ang ating proyekto. At hindi rin po natin magagawa ito kapag wala ang tulong ng lokal na pamahalaan (This is one way for us to continue the project. And we can’t do this without the help of the local government),” Lopez said.

He added all right-of-way issues of the southern leg of the NSCR are expected to be resolved in 2026.

“Makikita niyo naman na tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang trabaho ng DOTr. Ito rin 'yung sinasabi ng Pangulo na huwag dapat huminto ang mga trabaho ng DOTr at attached agencies nito (As you can see, the DOTr’s job continues. This is what the President is talking about when he said that the DOTr and its attached agencies should not stop),” he said.

The NSCR is expected to be completed in 2032, with the Malolos-Valenzuela segment expected to be completed in 2027, while the Malolos-Clark segment will be finished by 2028.

Once operational, the NSCR is expected to serve around 800,000 passengers daily.

‘We mean business’

On the other hand, Lopez responded to claims that the recent order for DOTr executives to commute is merely “acting.”

“Hindi po ito acting kundi ito talaga ang gagawin namin (This is not acting and we are actually doing this). We have to show it to the public, not only [to public transport group] Manibela, that we mean business and we’re sincere in doing this,” he said.

On Monday, Lopez issued a memorandum ordering the high-ranking DOTr executives, particularly those in the road transport and rail sectors, to commute to the office at least once a week.

The order was meant to ensure that DOTr officials are aware of the needs of commuters (PNA)