DOTr building 103 modern PUV stops nationwide

MANILA – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is building 103 modern public utility vehicle (PUV) stops nationwide as part of efforts to improve the safety, comfort and convenience of commuters.

In a statement on Monday, acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said many commuters lack proper shelter during extreme weather conditions, while inadequate lighting in some areas poses safety concerns, particularly for students traveling at night.

“Kaya nagtatayo tayo ng karagdagang modern PUV stops sa iba pang lugar sa bansa dahil ang bilin ng Pangulo ay gawing ligtas at maginhawa ang biyahe ng mga pasahero, lalo na ang mga senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs) at estudyante (This is why we’re building more PUV stops in many places in the country because the President ordered us to make commuting safer and more comfortable, especially for seniors, PWDs and students),” Lopez said.

To date, the DOTr has completed 24 PUV stops in Marikina, Manila, Malabon and Quezon City in Metro Manila, as well as in Kalibo and Malay, Aklan.

Meanwhile, 19 PUV stops are under construction in Muntinlupa City and Iloilo, while funding has been secured for 84 additional PUV stops in Palayan City and Science City of Muñoz in Nueva Ecija, Zamboanga, Quezon City, Cebu City and Mandaue City.

The modern PUV stops will feature seating areas, CCTV cameras, lighting systems, concrete bollards, tactile pavement, charging stations, solar panels and bicycle repair stations.

The project supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to provide commuters with safer and more comfortable waiting areas for public transportation. (PNA)

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