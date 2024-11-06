DOTr, Canada Embassy eye more flights to boost trade, tourism

MANILA – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has begun talks with the Canadian Embassy in the Philippines to expand routes between the Philippines and Canada to boost trade, tourism and economic ties.

In a statement on Tuesday, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said the country is ramping up its linkages with international destinations, discussed during a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman.

Bautista said the Philippines and Canada have had 75 years of “strong and friendly bilateral relations” dating back to 1949 and that more flights to and from Canada will improve the Philippines’ economic resilience.

“It will contribute not only to our economic growth but also to the growth of both of our societies,” he said.

Bautista added Hartman expressed optimism that the expansion of flights to and from the North American region would pan out due to increasing demand.

During the recent Aviation Summit 2024, Bautista said new routes to other countries are expected to launch as it would provide travelers with flexibility while attracting foreign tourists.

Direct flights between the Philippines and France are scheduled to begin Dec. 8 as part of the Asia-Pacific route expansion. (PNA)