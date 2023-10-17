DOTr chief files cybercrime complaints vs transport group leader

TRANSPORTATION Secretary Jaime Bautista filed on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, cybercrime complaints against Manibela president Mar Valbuena and radio host Ira Panganiban over allegations of corruption in the agency.

Bautista filed charges for violation of Article 355 in relation to Article 353 of the Revised Penal Code of the Republic Act 10175, or Cybercrime Prevention Act before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against Panganiban and Valbuena.

“I cannot allow myself to be the subject of another’s desperate attempt to attain fame, especially when malicious, baseless, and untruthful statements are hurled against me, if only to put a blemish on my untarnished track record and reputation of excellence and integrity,” Bautista said in the charge sheet.

Bautista vehemently denied any involvement in corruption or bribery schemes allegedly within the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

In a press conference organized by Valbuena, former LTFRB senior executive assistant Jeffrey Tumbado said that LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III is accepting grease money worth around P5 million from transport groups for the processing of their requests, such as for the modification of route, issuance of special permit and prioritization of franchise papers.

He also expressed belief that Guadiz is doing such illegal activity with the orders of his bosses in the DOTr and the Malacañang.

Tumbado later recanted his statements and apologized to Bautista.

Valbuena, however, staged protest actions along with members of his group to call for the resignation of Bautista and Guadiz, as he maintained their involvement in corruption.

In a statement, Valbuena said the charges filed against him by Bautista “is purely harassment and abuse of power and authority.”

“Paraan nila ito upang tayo ay manahimik kagaya ng whistleblower. Handa tayong harapin ang lahat ng akusasyon laban sa atin,” he said.

(It's their way to keep us quiet like the whistleblower. We are ready to face all the accusations against us.)

“Hindi ito ang makakapag pahinto sa atin upang lumabas ang katotohanan at hayaan nating gumulong ang imbistigasyon, at hindi ito ang makakapag patigil sa atin upang tulungan ang sector ng transportasyon at mananakay,” he added.

(This will not stop us from letting the truth come out and let the investigation roll, and this will not stop us from helping the transport sector and passengers.)

The National Bureau of Investigation has already launched an investigation on the corruption allegations within the LTFRB. (SunStar Philippines)