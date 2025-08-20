DOTR directs airlines: Provide passenger timely flight status

The Department of Transportation (DOTr), through the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), on Tuesday directed all airlines to provide timely and accurate updates on flight status.

Delayed announcements on flight changes, delays or cancellations cause “significant inconvenience to passengers,” disrupt pre-arranged plans, and result in additional expenses for meals or accommodations.

“This is in line with the President’s (Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.) directive to ensure a convenient and hassle-free air travel experience to all Filipinos,” the DOTr said in a statement.

An advisory signed by CAB Executive Director Carmelo Arcilla reminded airlines of their obligation to fulfill the right of passengers “to receive full value of the service purchase.”

Sections 8 to 11 of the Air Passenger Bill of Rights states that passengers must be provided with accurate information on their flight status and promptly notified of any flight changes, delays, or cancellations.

He reminded airlines to ensure passenger convenience and “extend all possible assistance to passengers who may be affected by such changes.” (With a report from Raymond dela Cruz/PNA)