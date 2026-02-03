DOTr erects girder, begins rail welding for NSCR-Ex

MANILA – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) marked a milestone in the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway Extension (NSCR-Ex) in Clark, Pampanga.

In a statement on Monday, Acting DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the first main support beam or girder for the NSCR-Ex Clark Segment (Contract Package N-04) has been installed, in addition to the start of the rail welding at the Mabalacat Depot (Contract Package NS-01).

“The first milestone, the installation of the initial girder, is particularly significant for the public, as people can now start witnessing massive concrete girders being installed in that segment of the NSCR. The second milestone, the rail welding ceremony, signals that contractors are now ready to install and connect the permanent rails across the project site,” Lopez said.

The construction of the NSCR-Ex is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s order to fast-track critical infrastructure projects and to engage in multi-sectoral coordination.

“Malinaw po ang kautusan ng ating Pangulo (The President’s order is clear). This is not simply for DOTr; this is not simply for our Cabalens. But this is for the entire Filipino people,” he said.

He also emphasized the crucial role played by local government units (LGUs) in completing the project through assistance in clearing right-of-way and other issues.

“I would like to extend my gratitude and respect to [Pampanga 1st District] Cong. [Carmelo] Lazatin Jr. Kapag kasama natin ang lokal na pamahalaan, mas napapabilis po ang ating mga proyekto (When we’re working with LGUs, project completion is faster). The LGU, the congressmen, the mayors, they are always indispensable partners of the national government,” he said.

The NSCR-Ex Contract Package N-04 involves the construction and civil engineering for around 6.5 km. of railway track structure, including the underground station at Clark International Airport (CRK).

It also includes the construction of the elevated viaduct and bridges, an underground tunnel leading to the CRK Station, and at-grade access to the NSCR depot. (PNA)