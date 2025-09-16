DOTr officials ‘obliged’ to take public transport

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) has required its personnel to use public transportation in order for them to have a better understanding of the daily situation of commuters.

DOTr Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez issued a memorandum, “obliging” the following officials to commute at least once a week to and from work starting September 17:

Undersecretary and Assistant Secretary for Road Transport and Non-Infrastructure

Undersecretary and Director for Road Transport and Infrastructure

Undersecretary and Assistant Secretary for Railways

Assistant Secretary, Executive Director, Regional Directors and Assistant Regional Directors of the Land Transportation Office

Chairman, Executive Director, Regional Directors, and Assistant Regional Directors of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)

The Administrator, Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA)

The General Manager, Philippine National Railways (PNR)

The General Manager, DOTr-MRT3

They will have to submit proof of compliance, including photos of them in a public transport, as well as tickets or proof of payment to the undersecretary of the concerned agency.

They are also required to submit their weekly accomplishment reports, which will include their observations, recommendations and plans of action.

“The offices of the Undersecretaries concerned shall collate all reports, including their respective accomplishment reports, and submit (it) to the Office of the Secretary for discussion during the scheduled DOTr Executive Committee Meetings,” stated the memo. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)