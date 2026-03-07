Manila

DOTr orders enhanced sanitation, pest control at MRT-3 trains

TRAIN PESTS. Numerous tiny cockroaches hide in the handrail inside a Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) in this photo that went viral on Facebook on Wednesday (March 4, 2026). Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez ordered the immediate intensified sanitation and pest control of MRT-3 train cars in response to concerns of commuters. (Photo from Paano Pumunta on Facebook)
Published on

 The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Friday ordered the maintenance provider of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) to intensify its sanitation and pest control procedures following a post showing pest-ridden handrails inside a train that went viral on social media.

In a statement on Friday, DOTr acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez instructed MRT-3 General Manager Michael Capati to address the issue.

“The concerned train set underwent immediate inspection and disinfection by the maintenance team,” Lopez said.

Regular cleaning and inspection of the MRT-3’s train cars are part of the MRT-3’s maintenance program in coordination with its maintenance provider, Sumitomo Corporation.

Capati has since issued a Notice to Explain to Sumitomo Corporation, which provides maintenance services to the MRT-3, requiring the company to investigate and explain how the incident occurred.

“MRT-3 is constantly reinforcing routine sanitation protocols and monitoring efforts to uphold cleanliness and passenger safety further,” Capati said.

In a post that went viral on Facebook since Wednesday, numerous tiny cockroaches were seen hiding within the handrails of an MRT-3 train.

Netizens reacted with disgust and called for immediate action to sanitize and exterminate pests inside MRT-3 trains. (PNA)

