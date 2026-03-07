DOTr orders enhanced sanitation, pest control at MRT-3 trains

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Friday ordered the maintenance provider of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) to intensify its sanitation and pest control procedures following a post showing pest-ridden handrails inside a train that went viral on social media.

In a statement on Friday, DOTr acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez instructed MRT-3 General Manager Michael Capati to address the issue.

“The concerned train set underwent immediate inspection and disinfection by the maintenance team,” Lopez said.

Regular cleaning and inspection of the MRT-3’s train cars are part of the MRT-3’s maintenance program in coordination with its maintenance provider, Sumitomo Corporation.

Capati has since issued a Notice to Explain to Sumitomo Corporation, which provides maintenance services to the MRT-3, requiring the company to investigate and explain how the incident occurred.

“MRT-3 is constantly reinforcing routine sanitation protocols and monitoring efforts to uphold cleanliness and passenger safety further,” Capati said.

In a post that went viral on Facebook since Wednesday, numerous tiny cockroaches were seen hiding within the handrails of an MRT-3 train.

Netizens reacted with disgust and called for immediate action to sanitize and exterminate pests inside MRT-3 trains. (PNA)