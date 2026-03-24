DOTr starts fuel subsidy payouts

Lopez said operators of buses, modern UV express and traditional and modern jeepneys, will receive P10,000 cash subsidy for each unit, while drivers of buses, school transport, taxi, modern and traditional UV express will receive P5,000 each.

He said school transport, traditional UV Express and jeepney and filcab operators will also receive P5,000 for each unit, while taxi operators will receive P2,000 for each unit.

Drivers of modern and traditional jeepneys, filcab and TNVS who were also recipients of P5,000 cash subsidy from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will also receive P1,500 from the DOTr.

Lopez said the payout of fuel subsidy for tricycle drivers and delivery riders will be held after the Holy Week.