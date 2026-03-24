DOTr starts fuel subsidy payouts

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) started on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the distribution of fuel subsidy for all public utility drivers and operators to cushion the impact of the fuel price surge brought about by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally oversaw the initial rollout of fuel subsidy distribution as he visited the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).
“Nandito ako para tiyakin na ‘yung aming ginagawa na fuel subsidy ay maayos kasi mag-start tayo today. Pero hindi lamang dito sa Metro Manila, pero all over the country na ito,” the President said.
(I’m here to ensure that our fuel subsidy program is running smoothly because we’re starting today. But this is not just in Metro Manila — it’s happening all over the country.)
In a separate press conference, DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the government earmarked P2.5 billion budget for the agency’s fuel subsidy program, which will benefit 245,066 drivers, 1,180,783 operators of PUVs including modern and traditional jeepneys, taxi, TNVS, bus, P2P bus, school bus, Filcab, UV Express, tricycle and delivery services across the country.
Lopez said operators of buses, modern UV express and traditional and modern jeepneys, will receive P10,000 cash subsidy for each unit, while drivers of buses, school transport, taxi, modern and traditional UV express will receive P5,000 each.
He said school transport, traditional UV Express and jeepney and filcab operators will also receive P5,000 for each unit, while taxi operators will receive P2,000 for each unit.
Drivers of modern and traditional jeepneys, filcab and TNVS who were also recipients of P5,000 cash subsidy from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will also receive P1,500 from the DOTr.
Lopez said the payout of fuel subsidy for tricycle drivers and delivery riders will be held after the Holy Week.
The cash subsidy will be released through various channels, including the Fuel Subsidy Cards, bank to bank transfer, manager's check, cash payout, or e-wallet transfers that can be withdrawn free of charge, to ensure all beneficiaries receive the assistance efficiently.
Marcos stressed the importance of cooperation between the government and the private sector in managing the impact of fluctuating oil prices. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)