DOTr vows continued efforts to address PUVMP concerns

“While we acknowledge that PTMP has faced challenges, allow us to respectfully posit that its overall impact has been overwhelmingly positive. Despite some isolated issues that have arisen, DOTr, along with its attached agencies, are actively addressing them through ongoing review and stakeholder consultations,” Bautista said.

“We remain committed to refining the program to better meet the needs of our stakeholders… In conclusion, we respectfully beseech the honorable Senate to consider the ongoing benefits and improvements of PTMP,” he added.

A total of 22 senators signed in favor of Senate Resolution 1096, urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to temporarily call off the implementation of the PTMP pending the resolution of valid and urgent concerns raised by the affected drivers and operators.

Among the concerns they raised is the looming phaseout of iconic Philippine jeepneys to give way to minibuses, the ability of the drivers to acquire these, and the high figure of unconsolidated PUVs.

Bautista reiterated, however, the department’s commitment to preserving the iconic design of traditional jeepneys, noting that they are encouraging both local manufacturers and importers of PUVs "to emulate the artistic design" of Philippine jeepneys.

He said drivers or operators are also neither required to immediately purchase modern PUVs upon consultation, as PTMP will occur gradually over the next three to four years after the consolidation deadline.

In a radio interview, DOTr Undersecretary Andy Ortega said the agency will not back down in the implementation of the PTMP, noting that it would be the President who will have the last say on the matter.

“On the part of the DOTr, we are pursuing the program because we know kaya po nating ayusin ang lahat ng problema sa usapin sa konsultasyon (we can solve all the problems related to the consultation), while we are pushing for, ongoing po ‘yung programa natin (our program is ongoing),” he said.

“Tuloy lang because that's the order of the President, that's the order of the secretary. We have to pursue this program dahil alam po natin we can talk, we can fix and we can improve what we have been doing for the past year,” he added.

Ortega also noted that 83 percent of the drivers and operators in the country have complied with the consolidation policy, which requires PUVs to operate under a cooperative for the renewal of their provisional authorities, one of the most criticized provisions of the program.

Initiated under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the PTMP seeks to replace traditional Filipino jeepneys with modern and environment friendly vehicles, putting into high consideration and priority the safety of the riding public. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)