DPWH: 17 roads, 3 bridges still closed to traffic

MANILA – Seventeen national roads and three bridges are closed to traffic due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Monday.

The closed national roads include eight in Bicol Region, three in Calabarzon, two in Central Luzon and one each in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa and Central Visayas, according to the agency's 6 a.m. situation report.

The DPWH said these roads are closed to traffic due to rock collapse, high water elevation, flooding, a collapsed road, landslide, fallen electric posts, silted pavement, road collapse, rockslide and road slip.

Meanwhile, three national bridges are impassable -- the Itawes Bridge, (flooded) Cagayan-Apayao Road, Cagayan; Bugaan Bridge, (washed out) Talisay-Laurel-Agoncillo, Batangas, and Waras Bridge, (collapsed) in Baao-Iriga City-Nabua Road, Camarines Sur.

Also, 13 national road sections have limited access -- 10 in Bicol, two in Calabarzon and one in Cordillera due to road slip, flashflood, scoured reinforced concrete pipe culvert, washed-out surfacing materials and flooding.

National roads and bridges in other affected regions are passable to all types of vehicles, it added. (PNA)