DPWH: 27 road sections closed due to 'Kristine,' clearing ops underway

MANILA – A total of 27 road sections in three regions are closed to traffic due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Thursday.

In its 6 a.m. report, the DPWH said 21 roads are not passable in Bicol, four in the Cordillera region, and two in Cagayan Valley.

"Clearing operations of DPWH Quick Response Teams are also underway along roads where floodwaters have subsided. We expect that many of the flooded roads will be opened to traffic this afternoon," DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said in a message.

The department also deployed quick response assets, including 2,048 pieces of equipment and 9,005 personnel for clearing operations.

The roads are inaccessible to vehicles due to soil collapse, flooding, collapsed pavement, landslides, fallen trees, rock collapse, rockslides, debris, and collapsed bridges.

It also reported that 10 road sections in four regions have limited access due to soil/rock collapse, road collapse, and flooding – seven in Bicol and one each in Cordillera, Calabarzon, and Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, the DPWH said all national roads and bridges in other affected regions are passable to all types of vehicles. (PNA)