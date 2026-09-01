DPWH assures efforts to restore access to flood-hit Central Luzon

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) assured Tuesday, September 1, 2026, that concerned government agencies and private companies are working together to restore access to major roads in Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales affected by severe flooding brought by the habagat, or southwest monsoon, over the weekend.

In a television interview, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said restoring transportation connectivity in the affected areas was among the major concerns raised by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during a Cabinet meeting on Monday, August 31.

“The President’s first order is that we need to immediately resolve the problems that remain, particularly in Central Luzon,” Dizon said in Tagalog.

“Especially in the provinces of Tarlac, Pampanga and Zambales, because the heavy rains over the past few days have left us with so many problems,” he added.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) had temporarily closed the Sta. Rita and Pulilan northbound entries to all types of vehicles due to flooding.

The Libtong Exit in Meycauayan was also closed because of flooding on a local road.

Meanwhile, water buildup along the Tulaoc (San Simon) section of NLEX continued to cause heavy traffic as water levels in the Pampanga River rose.

Dizon said the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), DPWH and NLEX Corp. have been coordinating efforts to clear floodwaters from the San Simon portion of the expressway.

Temporary flood barriers and pumping equipment have also been deployed.

Flooding in the San Simon portion of NLEX has been a recurring problem. In 2023, Pampanga experienced severe flooding as the southwest monsoon was enhanced by Typhoons Egay and Falcon.

In Tarlac City, a portion of the Ninoy Aquino Bridge, commonly known as the Aquino Bridge, collapsed on Friday, August 28, amid heavy rains and strong currents in the Tarlac River.

The following night, Saturday, August 29, the Agana Bridge in Barangay Tibag also collapsed amid persistent rains and strong river currents.

Authorities are investigating the causes of the bridge collapses, including possible maintenance and retrofitting issues.

Dizon said the government is already addressing the situation in line with the President’s directive to expedite efforts to restore connectivity in the affected areas. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)