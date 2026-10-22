DPWH: Calumpit flood walls complete by early 2027

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon on Wednesday said the department is looking to complete the ongoing improvement of flood walls covering three barangays in Calumpit, Bulacan by early next year.

“We are now at 75 percent (complete). The target completion is March 2027, but I’ve talked to our District Engineer and the contractor. Hopefully, by January or February, we’re done here,” he said in an interview during the inspection of the improvement works.

Dizon said the works being conducted include closing the gaps, which is the reason for flooding in the said areas, to protect the lives and properties of residents along the coastal community.

“We’ve been here before; I’m just revisiting. This concerns the closing of gaps here in Calizon. The President’s directive for Calumpit is that this must be properly and immediately resolved, covering three barangays, including Bulusan, Frances and Calizon,” Dizon said.

“These spans nearly 1.8 kilometers, accounting for the various gaps and previously constructed sections that have since been damaged.”

Dizon said they are also using technology from Japan to protect the revetment from water.

“We also installed geotextile, a technique we learned from the Japanese. In fact, we’ve applied this in the designs for the Maharlika and Andaya Highways; the geotextile prevents water from seeping into the dike we constructed. Before the concrete is poured, it is wrapped in geotextile to provide protection,” he said.

Dizon said the new structure is more robust and stands around 1.5 meters higher than the previous structure, designed to protect residents living along the riverbank and in other low-lying areas.

The DPWH chief said they will also bring in several mobile pumping stations once the project is completed.

“Three will be set up here in Calumpit –at Bulusan, Frances, and Calizon– to help pump out water,” he said. (PNA)