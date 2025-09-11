DPWH chief Dizon wants Bonoan included in immigration watchlist

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the issuance of an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against former secretary Manuel Bonoan, among others in connection with the investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

In a one-page letter addressed to DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon also sought an ILBO against Mayor Rene Maglangue of Candaba, Pampanga and officials of MBB Global Properties Corporation namely Macy Monique Maglangue, president; Sunshine M. Bernardo, corporate secretary; and Fatima Gay B. Dela Cruz, treasurer.

An investigation is being conducted on DPWH officials and key officers of construction companies allegedly involved in ghost projects and/or substandard construction of flood control projects.

“The timely issuance of an ILBO is of utmost necessity to enable the current investigations to proceed without delay and to hold those liable accountable to the Filipino people,” Dizon said.

The DPWH chief has requested for the issuance of ILBOs against several officials and contractors to avoid delaying the ongoing investigation, following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s order to hold accountable those who may be involved in anomalies.

He likewise asked the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and other law enforcement agencies to be on alert to prevent any attempt by those on the watch list to leave the country.

An ILBO is for monitoring purposes only, and is not, in and by itself, sufficient to prohibit the subjects' departure from the Philippines.

If encountered, BI officers are instructed to promptly relay to the DOJ and the House of Representatives any pertinent information regarding the travel, and to check if there are freshly-issued orders against the subject. (PNA)