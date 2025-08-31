DPWH chief vows accountability, rejects calls to quit

DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan has re-assured the public of the agency’s ongoing efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the anomalous flood control projects across the country.

In a video message, Bonoan admitted that resigning would be the easiest way out, but stressed he will not turn his back as the administration works to address the issue.

“Meron nga nananawagan sa akin na ako po raw ay mag-leave o kaya po ay mag-resign dahil po sa isyung ito. 'Yan po sana ang madaling gawin, mag-resign o talikuran ko ang problema. Pero hindi po ang pag-alis o pag-iwas ng responsibilidad ang tamang paraan ng paghahanap ng solusyon,” Bonoan said.

(Some have been calling on me to go on leave or even resign because of this issue. That would have been the easiest thing to do -- resign or turn my back on the problem. But stepping away or avoiding responsibility is not the right way to find a solution.)

“Sa akin po, tatanggapin ko ang accountability pero tandaan po ninyo, hindi ko po kukonsintihin at papayagan ang anumang uri ng korupsyon na nangyayari,” he added.

(For me, I will accept accountability, but let it be clear -- I will never condone or allow any form of corruption to happen.)

Following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order for the conduct of an in-depth probe into the anomalous flood control projects in light of the massive flooding over the past months due to a series of weather systems, Bonoan said the DPWH has created an Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Committee that would look into the matter and receive reports from the public.

Bonoan said he has since ordered the reshuffle and reassignment of DPWH officials, including assistant district engineers and all section chiefs in Mimaropa, particularly in the provinces of Catanduanes and Albay.

He said in Batangas, he ordered the preventive suspension of a district engineer who was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a congressman in order to prevent him from investigating infrastructure projects in their area.

Bonoan said the assistant district engineers and all section chiefs of Batangas First District Engineering Office were also reassigned to other areas following the bribe try.

He also took note of the preventive suspension imposed on the district engineer, assistant district engineer and section chiefs of Bulacan First district engineering office over “ghost projects.”

Bonoan said there is an ongoing validation and fraud audit of flood control projects in Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

“Hangad po nating lahat ang kalutasan sa ng problemang ito na kagagawan lang ng mga ilang sangkot at mga scalawag,” he said.

(We all aspire for a resolution to this problem, which was caused only by a few involved individuals and scalawags.)

“Kaya kami ay nananawagan na magtulong-tulong tayo. Taas noo ko pong sinasabi sainyong lahat mas marami pa rin ang matitino at mahuhusay na mga tao sa DPWH,” he added.

(That is why we are calling on everyone to work together. I can proudly say that there are still far more upright and competent people in the DPWH.)

From July 2022 to May 2025, the government has a total of 9,855 flood control projects across the country valued at P545.64 billion. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)