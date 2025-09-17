DPWH drops flood control funds in 2026 budget

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has lowered its proposed 2026 budget to more than P625 billion.

In a letter addressed to House Speaker Martin Romualdez through House Committee on Appropriations Chairperson Representative Mikaela Angela Suansing, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the agency’s revised proposed budget amounts to P625,784,508,000, which is 28.99 percent, or P255,528,051,000, lower than its originally requested budget of P881,312,559,000.

“The main highlight of this revision is the President’s directive to remove all locally funded flood control projects amounting to P252 billion,” Dizon said.

“In light of the substantial reduction in the DPWH budget for FY 2026, we would also like to convey the President’s recommendations to Congress that the fiscal space made available by the reduction of P255 billion be instead allocated to programs and projects in agriculture, education, health care, housing, labor, social welfare and information technology,” he added.

The DPWH, under its new secretary, Dizon, conducted a review of the agency’s proposed budget submitted during the term of his predecessor, resigned secretary Manuel Bonoan.

The review was triggered by various “erroneous entries” flagged by lawmakers during deliberations on the 2026 National Expenditure Program, amid investigations into anomalous flood control projects where billions of pesos in public funds were allegedly pocketed by corrupt officials.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. earlier ordered the DPWH to scrutinize its budget proposal and remove all proposed funding for flood control projects.

Marcos said unused funds for flood control projects in 2025 should instead be carried over to the following year.

He also issued a “menu” for how funds from the proposed 2026 flood control projects will be realigned. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)