DPWH finds 421 ghost infra projects across PH

OVER 8,000 infrastructure projects have been physically inspected across the country amid the probe into anomalous flood control projects, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon said Thursday, October 9, 2025.

In a press conference following his visit to the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI), Dizon said the inspection was carried out with the assistance of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Department of Economy, Planning and Development.

He said that of the 8,000 inspected projects, 421 were found to be non-existent, mostly in Luzon.

Dizon said they have submitted a report on the matter to the ICI.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. created the ICI, chaired by retired Justice Andres Reyes Jr., to conduct an in-depth probe into the implementation of the government’s infrastructure programs, particularly flood control projects allegedly used by corrupt officials to siphon public funds.

Marcos made the order in light of massive flooding in several communities during a series of calamities that affected and displaced thousands of families.

The President earlier revealed a “disturbing assessment” showing that, of the P545 billion total allocation for flood control projects, 20 percent, or about P100 billion worth of contracts, was awarded to only 15 firms.

Marcos himself had earlier conducted inspections of several substandard and non-existent flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)